Classic Collision Opens New Repair Center in Bloomington, Minnesota

Classic Collision, LLC announced the opening of a new collision repair center, a newly renovated facility in Bloomington, Minn.

Classic Collision Bloomington is located near the Mall of America, a few miles south of downtown Minneapolis. This 20,500 sq. ft. location is Classic’s eighth location in the state.

“We are pleased to have found this great facility to serve the Bloomington Community as our newest Classic Collision repair center. We recognize the need to add additional options for our customers in the Minneapolis area. We look forward to servicing the communities in and around Hennepin County,” states Toan Nguyen, CEO