U.S. Auto Insurer Liability Claim Payouts Soar Due to Inflation

U.S. personal and commercial auto insurer liability claim payouts combined were $96 billion to $105 billion higher between 2013 and 2022 because of social and economic inflation, according to a new Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) study.

“For personal auto liability insurance, increasing inflation drove loss and DCC (defense containment costs) higher by $61 billion,” the study, Impact of Increasing Inflation on Personal and Commercial Auto Liability Insurance stated. “For the same period (2013-2022), increasing inflation drove commercial auto liability loss and DCC higher by $35 to $44 billion.”

Liability insurance covers what the policyholder is legally obligated to pay because