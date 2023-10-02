Refinish Distributors Alliance Held Fall Conference in Denver

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) held its Fall Membership Meeting September 20-22 at the Embassy Suites Downtown in Denver, Colo. Ben Jacobson welcomed members and manufacturer partners for the first time as the RDA Executive Director.

RDA reported a record turnout, which included RDA Members, Manufacturer Partners, and valued Guests. Ben Jacobson opened the meeting with a day of member discussions followed by a Welcome Reception at Denver Opera House. The next day, everyone enjoyed the annual Rodeo, an engaging and productive one-on-one event between RDA Members & Manufacturer Partners that offered valuable relationship building time and special promotions. Keynote