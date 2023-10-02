Florida Adjuster Arrested in Alleged $11 Million Auto Insurance Fraud Conspiracy

Florida Chief Financial Officer announces arrest in Broward County over allegations of more than 1200 fraudulent payments on auto insurance claims.

On September 28, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Angela Augustine, an insurance claims adjuster, for allegedly conducting a $11.6 million automobile insurance fraud scheme. Using access to auto insurance claims, Augustine allegedly reopened numerous claims and issued settlement checks to approximately 326 alleged co-conspirators.

An investigation by the CFO’s Division of Investigations and Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance Fraud revealed that between December 2018 and October 2022, Augustine allegedly re-opened numerous previously closed