Fix Auto Canada Adds New Collision Repair Center in Sherwood, Alberta

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of Fix Auto Sherwood North, located at 167 Provincial Ave in Sherwood, Alberta, Canada.

The facility is the second for owners Scott and Craig Koughan, who have more than 20 years of experience each in the collision repair industry. Their journey began at a young age, as they grew up working in auto body shops, sweeping floors, and washing cars at their parents’ shop. This deep-rooted connection to collision repair has driven their passion and dedication to the craft.

The Koughan family’s first venture, Fix Auto Sherwood Park, has been successfully serving the community