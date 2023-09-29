CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Driven Brands Inaugural Collision Repair Segment Conference Opens in Florida

Driven Brands Inaugural Collision Repair Segment Conference Opens in Florida

By Leave a Comment

Driven Brands’ Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners gathered in Florida for the kick off of the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference on Thursday, September 28, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across the U.S.

Best-selling author Jon Acuff was the keynote speaker at the inaugural Driven Brands collision repair segment conference.

The Evolution 2023 conference will run through Saturday, September 30, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla. The 2023 Driven Brands U.S collision conference will feature two days of education, thought provoking discussions, and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey