Driven Brands Inaugural Collision Repair Segment Conference Opens in Florida

Driven Brands’ Abra, CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA franchise partners gathered in Florida for the kick off of the inaugural Driven Brands U.S. collision repair joint conference on Thursday, September 28, along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across the U.S.

The Evolution 2023 conference will run through Saturday, September 30, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Fla. The 2023 Driven Brands U.S collision conference will feature two days of education, thought provoking discussions, and