Bain Capital Reported Possible Bidder for Majority Stake in CCC

Current private equity holder of majority stake in public company said considering sale.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Bain Capital is among companies considering acquiring a majority stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS).

The Bloomberg report cites anonymous sources that said Bain is one potential bidder for Advent International’s majority stake that had previously been reported as being up for sale by the financial press.

According to Bloomberg, “Other bidders are circling CCC, no final decision has been made and Bain could could opt against pursuing a deal, the people said. CCC has been working with an