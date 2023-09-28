ProColor Collision Adds Repair Center to Network in Santa Ana, California

ProColor Collision announced the addition of ProColor Collision Santa Ana, located at 1020 N. Harbor Blvd. in Santa Ana, Calif. to its network. The facility, formerly known as S&C Auto Body Shop, is owned by William and Ranya Mudawar and has served southern California for 35 years.

“As we looked toward the future and explored opportunities with multiple networks, we determined ProColor Collision was the right fit for us,” said William Mudawar. “Talking with many ProColor Collision shop owners further strengthened our confidence in the operational support, resources and organizational acumen that ProColor Collision provides.”

“ProColor Collision is honored when