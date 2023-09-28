CCC Partners with Google to Streamline Collision Repair Appointment Scheduling

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) announced today that it has teamed up with Google to streamline the online appointment booking process for repair shops that use CCC Engage. The collaboration introduces a user-friendly “Book Online” button added to Google Business Profiles, Search and Maps, helping participating repair shops stand out in search results and making it easier for consumers to schedule repair appointments.

The new “Book Online” button is now live on the Google Business Profiles of repair shops with subscriptions to CCC Engage, a CCC ONE solution that drives digital traffic to repair shops. The button seamlessly directs consumers to schedule appointments through Carwise, CCC’s online platform that helps consumers find local collision repairers. Carwise integrates with CCC Engage to provide real-time access to repairers’ calendars.

“Today’s customers expect convenience and simplicity when booking appointments online, and Google often plays a key role in facilitating that journey,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management, automotive services at CCC Intelligent Solutions. “Through our collaboration, we’re helping to raise the profile of our CCC Engage shops among consumers searching for collision repair services. Our focus is on providing a practical solution that allows repair facilities to enhance their consumer experience, making appointment scheduling easier for both the consumer and the repair facility.”