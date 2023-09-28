Advantage Parts Solutions Celebrates 35th Anniversary

This year, Advantage Parts Solutions marks a significant milestone in its journey of excellence, innovation, and OE parts leadership as it celebrates its 35th anniversary. Founded in 1988 in British Columbia, Canada, by Bob Kirstiuk and Tim Scharnberg, today Advantage Parts Solutions, and its affiliates, operates in Canada, China, the UK, and the US with over 400 employees.

“Reflecting on our 35 years in the industry, it’s not just about the milestones we’ve achieved, but the relationships we’ve built along the way. At Advantage, we’ve always believed in putting our clients and community at the heart of everything we do,”