Kia and Hyundai Issue Recalls for Fire Risk in 3.3 Million Vehicles, Advise Vehicles Be Parked Outside

Fires can happen while the vehicle is parked and turned off or while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that Hyundai Motor America and Kia America have issued “park outside” recalls for more than 3.3 million vehicles due to the risk of fire.

Until these recalled vehicles have been repaired, the manufacturers say the safest place to park them is outside and away from homes and other structures. Fires can occur whether the vehicle is parked and turned off or while driving.

Owners of the approximately 1.64 million select Hyundai and Genesis vehicles listed below should park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire.

Hyundai’s safety recall (NHTSA ID: 23V-651000) applies to the following vehicles and model years: 2012-2015 Accent, 2012-2015 Azera, 2011-2015 Elantra, 2013-2015 Elantra Coupe, 2014-2015 Equus, 2011-2015 Genesis Coupe, 2013-2015 Santa Fe, 2013 Santa Fe Sport, 2011-2015 Sonata HEV, 2010-2013 Tucson, 2015 Tucson Fuel Cell, 2012-2015 Veloster and 2010-2012 Veracruz.

Owners of the approximately 1.73 million select Kia vehicles listed below should also park their vehicles outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired.

Kia’s safety recall (NHTSA ID: 23V-652000) applies to the following vehicles and model years: 2014-2016 Cadenza, 2011-2013 Forte/Forte Koup, 2015-2017 K900, 2010-2015 Optima, 2011-2013 Optima Hybrid, 2011-2017 Rio, 2010 Rondo, 2011-2014 Sorento, 2011-2013 Soul and 2010-2013 Sportage.

The vehicle’s anti-lock brake system module could leak brake fluid internally and cause an electrical short. An electrical short could result in significant overcurrent in the ABS module, increasing the risk of an engine compartment fire while driving or parked.

Hyundai plans to notify owners to bring their vehicles to the nearest dealership to replace the ABS module fuse. Kia is still working on a remedy.

To date, Hyundai does not know of any crashes, injuries or fatalities associated with this defect. There have been 21 related vehicle fires in the United States as well as 22 thermal incidents, including visible smoke, burning and melting.

To date, Kia does not know of any crashes, injuries, or fatalities associated with this defect. Kia knows of one engine compartment fire, three fires in the unit, and six instances of melting components.

To check if any vehicle is subject to a recall, visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number.