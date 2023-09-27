Collision Repair Industry Production Up Over 11% in July Compared to Last Year

Production was also up from June on growth in employment. Total industry set another new record for the sixth month in a row.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary July collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production was up on a year-over-year basis as well as from the previous month.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in July was up 7.3% compared to July 2022 and production employment was up 9.3% versus the previous year.

The industry’s total production, which we define as