ADAS Specialist Certification from ASE Provides Opportunities for Repair Facilities

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding repair facilities that its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4) recognizes proficient service professionals and helps shops optimize repair opportunities on ADAS-equipped vehicles by employing L4 certified technicians.

ASE created the L4 ADAS Specialist Certification test to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on late model automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks. The L4 test covers content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other advanced driver assistance systems. Many of the questions relate