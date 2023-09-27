CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ADAS Specialist Certification from ASE Provides Opportunities for Repair Facilities

ADAS Specialist Certification from ASE Provides Opportunities for Repair Facilities

By Leave a Comment

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is reminding repair facilities that its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Specialist Certification test (L4) recognizes proficient service professionals and helps shops optimize repair opportunities on ADAS-equipped vehicles by employing L4 certified technicians.

ASEASE created the L4 ADAS Specialist Certification test to identify technicians who possess knowledge of the skills required to diagnose, service and calibrate ADAS on late model automobiles, SUVs and light-duty trucks. The L4 test covers content focused on the diagnosis, service and calibration of radar, camera, ultrasonic and other advanced driver assistance systems. Many of the questions relate

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey