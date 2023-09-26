MSO Symposium Releases Agenda

Annual event takes place October 30 in Las Vegas.

The MSO Symposium, the exclusive one-day conference created by and for multi-shop owners and operators and their industry partners, released its agenda for the annual event held before the SEMA show.

The program begins at 9 a.m. PDT with a welcome breakfast and networking hour, sponsored by Original One Parts. This sets the stage for the symposium and provides attendees the chance to catch up with colleagues from around the industry and discuss opportunities with the vendors supporting the industry’s largest collision operations.

Session topics include Trends and Metrics Impacting the