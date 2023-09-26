Fix Network October 4-7 Global Conference in Orlando Focused on Shaping the Future

On October 4-7, the Fix Network will welcome its franchisees to Shaping the Future, its Global Conference at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando, Fla. Franchisees from around the world will represent Fix Network’s brands of Fix Auto, NOVUS Glass, ProColor Collision and Speedy Auto Service.

“We are excited to welcome our franchisees to Orlando and look forward to them reconnecting with one another, meeting our newest franchisees and learning about the latest industry and business trends,” Fix Network President and CEO Steve Leal, said. “‘Shaping the Future’ is a call to action for our franchisees, employees