Federal Automotive Right to Repair Bill on U.S. House Subcommittee Hearing Agenda Tomorrow

House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and Innovation, Data, and Commerce Subcommittee Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) announced that a hearing a hearing titled “Proposals to Enhance Product Safety and Transparency for Americans will be held Wednesday, September 27 at 10:30 a.m. in room 2322 of the Rayburn House Office Building.

Among the legislation to be discussed during the hearing is the Right to Equitable and Professional Auto Industry Repair Act (REPAIR) Act (HR 906) that was re-introduced by Reps. Dunn, Boyle, Davidson, and Gluesenkamp Perez in February.

Scott Benavidez, Chairman of the Automotive Service Association (ASA) board of directors, is among the people scheduled to testify before the subcommittee.

In July, ASA, along with the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and Alliance for Automotive Innovation announced they have reached an agreement on automotive right to repair.

Also scheduled to testify on the REPAIR Act is Kathleen Callahan, Owner of Xpertech Auto Repair in Englewood, Fla. and a member of the Auto Care Association and incoming vice chair of the Women in Auto Care.