I-CAR Canada Partners with Canadian Welding Bureau on Training

I-CAR Canada has partnered with the Canadian Welding Bureau (CWB Group) to increase welding training opportunities across Canada. Through this partnership, CWB Group lends the use of its training facilities in Milton, Ontario, and Nisku, Alberta, along with its stable of nationwide instructors to I-CAR Canada for industry-leading.

This partnership will also allow the CWB Group to continue to grow in the collision industry and expand their network while sharing their expertise.

The initiative will ensure that welding training from I-CAR Canada is accessible to all Canadians in a timely fashion. CWB Instructors will be travelling across the country training