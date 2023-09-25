Widespread Adoption of Autonomous Vehicle Remains at Least a Decade Away

S&P Global Mobility reports says the era of peak hype has passed, but forecasters still see long-term adoption in certain segments that benefit from today’s rise in automated driving technology.

A world of self-driving vehicles and mobility-on-demand is likely to exist eventually, but for the next decade, widespread implementation of autonomous technology will not be realized, according to a new forecast from S&P Global Mobility. The report reflects findings from robust model-level forecasting that autonomous vehicle expectations have not been fulfilled and still face more headwinds – affording significant opportunity and scale to automated driving implementations in the interim.

