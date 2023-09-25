Jeff Parent Named Chief Operating Officer at AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) announced the appointment of Jeff Parent as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive experience in senior executive roles spanning sales, supply chain management, and business strategy, Parent brings a wealth of expertise to lead the company’s operational and strategic initiatives.

Parent’s start date is expected to be October 16, 2023.

As COO, Jeff Parent will play a pivotal role in AutoNation’s continuous efforts to drive growth, enhance operational efficiency, and provide exceptional customer experiences across its extensive network of locations. His appointment underscores the company’s dedication to innovation and excellence in the dynamic automotive