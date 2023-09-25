CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CAPA Integrates Tracker Into Mobile App

CAPA Integrates Tracker Into Mobile App

By Leave a Comment

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), the independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive collision repair parts, announces the expansion of its CAPA mobile app, integrating the CAPA Tracker. Users will now be able to enter part information into the CAPA Tracker seamlessly through the CAPA app, without interrupting a repair to input information via computer into the CAPA website.

CAPA logoThe CAPA Tracker closes an information gap and provides visibility throughout the supply and repair chain from manufacturer to distributor to repairer to consumer. The app provides two options to input part information: users can type in the unique

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey