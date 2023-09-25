Alliance for Automotive Innovation Reports EV Sales 9.1% of New U.S. Light Vehicle Sales in Second Quarter

103 EV models are available for sale in the U.S.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation released its state-by-state analysis of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) market for Q2 2023.

The Get Connected Electric Vehicle Report for the second quarter summarizes EV sales and purchasing trends across all 50 states. It includes an analysis of public charging and costs to modernize and upgrade electric utility capacity in the U.S.

According to the report, there are more EV models on market and sales were up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Key findings include: