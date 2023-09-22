UAW Reported to Expand Strikes to GM and Stellantis Parts Distribution Centers Today

As CollisionWeek was going to press, Reuters reported that United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fein announced that the union will expand its strike today to include General Motors and Stellantis Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) across the U.S. The UAW is reported to have made progress in its negotiations with Ford and will not expand its strike against the manufacturer.

The strike, that began last Friday, had targeted just one manufacturing facility at each of the three manufacturers.

The move to target PDCs will mean the effect of the strike will start to be felt by the collision repair