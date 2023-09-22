U.S. House Passes Bill to Prevent Internal Combustion Engine Bans

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) reported that last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would block states from limiting sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act (H.R. 1435) passed 222-190, with eight Democrats voting in favor with the Republican House majority. The bill is not expected to progress through the Senate. The White House opposes the legislation as well.

The Clean Air Act requires states to receive waivers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) before they can enact emission standards for new motor vehicles. In May, California requested the