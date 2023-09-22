CollisionWeek

State Farm Premiums Written Up Nearly 24% in Second Quarter

S&P Global says the company remains largest auto insurer in the U.S.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. remained the largest personal auto insurer in the US during the second quarter amid a record quarter for the sector, according to an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

The insurer’s direct premiums written surged nearly 24% — their most rapid pace in any quarter in at least the last 21 years — as it continued to take significant pricing actions, particularly in the personal auto business.

According to S&P, State Farm bucked a trend that in recent years saw its premium growth

