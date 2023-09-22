Gasoline Prices at Highest Levels for Year

While down from the record high prices in early summer last year, gas prices are above year ago levels.

AAA reports that the national average for a gallon of gas hit what may be 2023’s peak price of $3.88 earlier this week, only to slide a few cents in the following days. Yesterday’s average was $3.86 – a penny more than a week ago.

“The recent drop in the national average, while small, is fairly typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But