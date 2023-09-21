Meyer Distributing Announces New Location in Louisiana

Meyer Distributing, Inc., the automotive specialty, accessories, collision repair crash parts, and RV parts products marketing and distribution company, announced the addition of its Alexandria, LA cross-dock. The cross-dock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Arlington, Texas distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, 4×4/Off-Road parts, and RV parts in the region.

“Meyer has expanded inventories significantly in 4×4, Off-Road, and Jeep/Bronco parts,” states Jamin Hochgesang, Meyer’s 4×4/Off-Road Sales Manager. “Having larger inventories available next day now throughout the South has been very well received by our customers. Whether it’s a winch, tires, snorkel