Lift Auto Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in British Columbia

CSN Northline in Smithers, British Columbia, Canada, has been acquired by the Lift Auto Group.

Previous owner, Dave Onderwater, with his 30 years of ownership and operational experience, will be continuing as the main painter in the shop. His involvement will play a crucial role in maintaining the high-quality standards that have been synonymous with CSN Northline.

“To me, it was important that the new owners have the resources required to respond quicker to our customers. Based on their track record, I am confident Lift is well set up to support the growing needs of the shop, while maintaining the