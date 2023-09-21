CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Insurance Associations Applaud Legislation to Eliminate Federal Insurance Office Subpoena Power

Insurance Associations Applaud Legislation to Eliminate Federal Insurance Office Subpoena Power

By Leave a Comment

The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) and National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) welcomed the introduction this week of the Insurance Data Protection Act in the U.S. House of Representatives they say will protect insurers and the state-based system of insurance from federal overreach by the Federal Insurance Office (FIO).

The bill would repeal the FIO Director’s subpoena and enforcement powers.

Led by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Wis., with two original co-sponsors, the bill would remove the Federal Insurance Office’s subpoena authority. FIO was created under the Dodd-Frank Act to monitor insurance markets and provide information to federal

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey