Cal/OSHA Reminds Employers to Protect Workers from Unhealthy Air in Wake of Latest Wildfires

Cal/OSHA is reminding employers to follow California’s Protection from Wildfire Smoke standard, which requires them to take steps to protect their workers from unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke. Unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups is currently impacting parts of Northern California due to wildfire smoke and can occur anywhere in the state on short notice.

The Protection from Wildfire Smoke standard applies to most worksites where the air cannot be filtered and the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM2.5 is 151 or more due to wildfire smoke. An AQI over 150 is considered unhealthy for the general population. AQI