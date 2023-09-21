ASA Signs Letter to Connecticut DMV to Protect Fair Market Over Open Recall Notice Requirements During Vehicle Repairs

Association concerned regulation doesn’t specify dealers should also provide notice.

The Automotive Service Association has signed a letter, addressed to Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Tony Guerrera, seeking clarification and offering guidance on interpreting Public Act. No. 23-40 New Section 24 that requires repair facilities to give customers written notice their vehicles have an open recall.

This new regulation states:

“Section 24(b): During the course of performing repair work or changing the oil or tires and tubes of a motor vehicle, a repairer licensed in accordance with section 14-52 of the general statutes, as amended by this act,