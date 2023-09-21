CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Signs Letter to Connecticut DMV to Protect Fair Market Over Open Recall Notice Requirements During Vehicle Repairs

ASA Signs Letter to Connecticut DMV to Protect Fair Market Over Open Recall Notice Requirements During Vehicle Repairs

By Leave a Comment

Association concerned regulation doesn’t specify dealers should also provide notice.

The Automotive Service Association has signed a letter, addressed to Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Tony Guerrera, seeking clarification and offering guidance on interpreting Public Act. No. 23-40 New Section 24 that requires repair facilities to give customers written notice their vehicles have an open recall.

Automotive Service Association logoThis new regulation states:

“Section 24(b): During the course of performing repair work or changing the oil or tires and tubes of a motor vehicle, a repairer licensed in accordance with section 14-52 of the general statutes, as amended by this act,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey