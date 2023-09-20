Stellantis Proposal to UAW Includes Closing 10 Mopar Parts Distribution Centers

Older facilities would be replaced by new larger, modern centers in New York State and Georgia, maintain employment levels.

As part of its proposal to the United Auto Workers to resolve the strike that began September 15, Stellantis is proposing to close 18 facilities in the U.S., including 10 Mopar Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) across the U.S.

In an interview on CNBC yesterday, embedded below, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart, explained that while the company wants to close older parts distribution centers that the company says are not located where they are needed by the company today, the