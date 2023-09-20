Mitchell Receives Cloud Computing Award for AI Powered Appraisal Review Solution

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that it received a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing from Business Intelligence Group for Mitchell Intelligent Review. The organization’s annual awards program seeks to identify the companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Mitchell Intelligent Review won in the Software as a Service (SaaS) product category. It combines cloud computing, Mitchell-authored vehicle data and the company’s machine-learning and computer-vision models to scan photos of collision damage and automatically evaluate the labor operations entered on the estimate.

The artificial intelligence (AI) then flags problematic estimates that require a