CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Receives Cloud Computing Award for AI Powered Appraisal Review Solution

Mitchell Receives Cloud Computing Award for AI Powered Appraisal Review Solution

By Leave a Comment

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, today announced that it received a 2023 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing from Business Intelligence Group for Mitchell Intelligent Review. The organization’s annual awards program seeks to identify the companies, products and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Mitchell Intelligent Review won in the Software as a Service (SaaS) product category. It combines cloud computing, Mitchell-authored vehicle data and the company’s machine-learning and computer-vision models to scan photos of collision damage and automatically evaluate the labor operations entered on the estimate.

The artificial intelligence (AI) then flags problematic estimates that require a

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey