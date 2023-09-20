CCC’s Majority Shareholder Reported Considered Selling Stake in Company

According to a report by Reuters, Advent International is considering selling its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS). The private equity firm acquired its stake in 2017 when it purchased the company from CCC’s previous owners Leonard Green & Partners (LGP) and TPG Capital (TPG).

CCC was taken public in 2021 through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed by Dragoneer Investment Group. SPACs, a type of blank check company created to pool funds in order to finance a merger acquisition, had become popular as a means to transition private companies into publicly