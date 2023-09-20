1Collision Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Arizona

1Collision announced the addition of Valley Collision–Mesa, located at 840 E Southern Ave, in Mesa, Ariz. to its nationwide network.

Established in January 2023, the family-owned and operated business was founded by Dennis Kennealy, who has 30 years of industry experience, and Ryan Cochran, who has a background in commercial real estate development. Kennealy said Cochran’s background will be vital as Valley Collision looks to expand its footprint in the metro Phoenix area and beyond.

“Dennis is an industry veteran and has a wealth of knowledge he can bring to our network,” said John Hollingsworth, 1Collision’s director of new location