PPG Introduces New Sustainability CO₂NCEPT System to Help Auto Body Shops Reduce Energy, Waste and Emissions

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the launch of the PPG Sustainability CO₂NCEPT system, a suite of products, processes, digital tools and consulting services designed to help body shops in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets reduce energy, waste and greenhouse gas emissions throughout the automotive repair process.

“Like many industries, there is immense pressure for body shops to reduce their environmental footprint and decrease energy use given the recent dramatic increase in energy costs,” said Jerome Zamblera, PPG vice president, Automotive Refinish, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “Through the launch of the PPG Sustainability CO₂NCEPT system, PPG recognizes an opportunity to better partner with customers and support the demand for sustainable solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.”

The PPG Sustainability CO₂NCEPT offering includes:

Consulting and training services, which can help body shops identify the activities that consume the greatest energy and generate the most significant amount of carbon emissions. The PPG team will evaluate alternatives that could deliver lower emissions and generate potential cost savings for the shop through: Spray booth efficiency Product selection Repair process improvements

Air-drying primers and clearcoats that can reduce energy consumption by up to 65% compared to traditional oven-cured coatings.

Primers applied via rollers and air dried, which offer energy savings of up to 95% by replacing a spray gun within a spray booth.

Ultraviolet (UV)-cured primers for small repairs that can provide energy savings of up to 85% and shorter processing times.

PPG also offers digital solutions to support customer sustainability, including:

The PPG LINQ end-to-end digital ecosystem, which can help body shops achieve a 15% productivity improvement compared to traditional repair methods.

The PPG MOONWALK automated paint mixing system, which can reduce the carbon footprint from basecoat emissions by up to 9%. More precise measuring and the elimination of human error results in reduced paint consumption and emissions, and less wasted product.

PPG VISUALIZID software, which helps users find the best color variant from PPG’s extensive color library when connected with PPG’s camera-equipped spectrophotometers (PPG RAPIDMATCH XI and PPG DIGIMATCH tools). This digital solution eliminates the need for painters to use spray out panels to test color match, further eliminating waste.

Interested customers should contact their PPG sales representative to discuss how PPG can help them improve sustainability and productivity.