Kent Automotive Named Exclusive Distributor of 4Plastic Repair in U.S. and Canada

Kent Automotive has been named the exclusive distributor of 4Plastic supplies and tools in the U.S. and Canada.

Kent’s 4Plastic repair system provides automotive plastic repair products for the collision repair industry that are engineered specifically for today’s OEM plastic parts and deliver high surface coverage that can replicate most textured finishes. The 4Plastic refinishing system is a unique end-to-end solution that enables body shops to repair damaged textured surfaces that formerly had to be replaced.

“Now available exclusively from Kent Automotive, 4Plastic Automotive Repairs systems allow collision shops to increase profits while reducing total cost of repair which is