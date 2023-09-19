Auto Care Association Introduces Auto Care Academy Online Learning Resource

The Auto Care Association announced the launch of the Auto Care Academy, a self-paced online learning resource for auto care industry professionals. The online academy caters to professionals at all stages of their careers, from new industry entrants to seasoned veterans. In addition to the value these interactive online courses provide for the professional development of employees, completing Auto Care Academy contributes to the enhancement of an aftermarket industry brand’s human capital and long-term success.

“Our goal for Auto Care Academy is to empower professionals and to ensure their continued success in the ever-evolving automotive aftermarket,” said Bill Hanvey,