UK National Body Repair Association Announces Greener Bodyshop Awards

The National Body Repair Association (NBRA) announced the winners for the Greener Bodyshop winners held on September 14.

“We are very honoured to recognise and award those who have made a significant impact in the industry, from environmental improvement and positive changes in business culture to their commitment to diversity and inclusion,” said Thomas Hudd, NBRA’s National Technical Manager. “We are thrilled with the record attendance this year, with the biggest attendance than ever before. The enthusiasm and support from our industry peers and partners have been truly inspiring. We’re already hard at work to make the next GBSA’s bigger