Midwest Auto Care Alliances Announces New Executive Board

The Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA) announced the installation of its new Executive Board members during its Fall Leadership Summit held September 8-10in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.

Newly Elected Officers include:

President: Summer Guerrero, Affinity Automotive Services, Wichita, KS

Vice President: Travis Troy, Honest Wrenches Automotive Repair, Des Moines, IA

Treasurer: James Copeland, Midwest Autoworx, Columbia, MO

Secretary: Kim Auernheimer, CS Automotive, Brentwood, TN

Past President: Jerry Holcom, S&S Service Center, Kansas City, MO

“MWACA is at a defining moment in its history with installing the first female president of the association. Summer Guerrero brings a passion and innovation