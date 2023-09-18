Midwest Auto Care Alliances Announces New Executive Board

The Midwest Auto Care Alliance (MWACA) announced the installation of its new Executive Board members during its Fall Leadership Summit held September 8-10in Lake of the Ozarks, Mo.
Newly Elected Officers include:
- President: Summer Guerrero, Affinity Automotive Services, Wichita, KS
- Vice President: Travis Troy, Honest Wrenches Automotive Repair, Des Moines, IA
- Treasurer: James Copeland, Midwest Autoworx, Columbia, MO
- Secretary: Kim Auernheimer, CS Automotive, Brentwood, TN
- Past President: Jerry Holcom, S&S Service Center, Kansas City, MO
“MWACA is at a defining moment in its history with installing the first female president of the association. Summer Guerrero brings a passion and innovation
