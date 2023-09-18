Crash Champions’ Matt Ebert Named Master of Ceremonies for MSO Symposium

Ebert, Founder & CEO of Crash Champions, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the 2023 MSO Symposium, which will take place Monday, Oct. 30, at The Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Throughout its history, the MSO Symposium has earned a reputation as a dynamic platform that brings together top MSO leaders and executives,” Ebert said. “As a lifelong collision repair professional and MSO founder, it’s a true privilege to serve as emcee for this year’s event.”