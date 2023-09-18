Classic Collision Acquires 6 Collision Repair Centers in Virginia

Marks entry into the state.

Classic Collision, LLC announced it closed the acquisition of six new collision repair centers on September 15. The Atlanta-based multi-site collision repair operator acquired Elite Auto Body Group, one of the largest independently owned groups in the Tidewater area of Virginia. The newly acquired locations are Classic’s first collision repair centers in the commonwealth of Virginia.

The Elite team has taken pride in building a relationship with each customer and taking exceptional care of their needs.

“We are not just here to fix the vehicle. We want to make this experience as positive as possible