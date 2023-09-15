UAW Strike Targets Production of Detroit Three Popular Vehicles

The United Auto Workers (UAW) and the Detroit Three vehicle manufacturers, Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis, failed to reach agreements on new labor contracts by the midnight deadline last night to avoid a strike.

As a result, the UAW began a limited set of walkouts targeting a manufacturing plant at each of the three manufacturers.

Facilities impacted include Ford’s Michigan Assembly plant in Wayne, Mich, including its final assembly area and the paint shop; the GM assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo. and the Stellantis’ Jeep complex in Toledo, Ohio.

The UAW’s “stand-up strike” strategy involves about 13,300 autoworkers belonging