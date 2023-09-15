Registration Deadline for CCIF Calgary September 28

Registration for the October 5-6 Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) in Calgary, Alberta, Canada closes on September 28th. The event is being held at the Westin Calgary Airport, located at 671 Aero Drive NE in Calgary.

The event begins with a workshop from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 5 on cost control through material management by Sean Ashford, Business Development Specialist, Color Compass Corporation. Space at the workshop is limited. In order to attend you must register to participate in the workshop upon purchasing your conference registration.

The workshop is followed by a networking reception that starts