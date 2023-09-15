Copart Reports Revenue Up Nearly 13% in Fiscal Fourth Quarter

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) today reported revenue for its fiscal fourth quarter ended July 31, $997.6 million an increase in revenue of $114.2 million, or 12.9% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the quarter was $457.6 million, up $76.0 million, or 19.9% from the previous year. Net income was $347.8 million an increase of $84.1 million, or 31.9%, from the same period last year.

For the year ended July 31, 2023, revenue, gross profit, and net income were $3.9 billion, $1.7 billion, and $1.2 billion, respectively. These represent an increase in revenue of $368.6 million, or