ASA Applauds EPA for Sparing Collision Repairers from Onerous Emission Reporting Requirements

Association served as a Small Entity Representative to panel convened by the EPA to help develop the proposal.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is applauding the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for excluding collision repair facilities from its proposal to increase required reporting under a revised Air Emissions Reporting Requirements (AERR) regulation. Without this exclusion, this rule would inflict considerable economic costs upon many small businesses while providing the government data of negligible value.

Automotive Service Association logoThe Small Business Advocacy Review (SBAR) panel, convened by the EPA to assist in developing the proposal, selected ASA to serve as a Small Entity

